Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.3 days.

Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $$8.78 during trading hours on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

LSGOF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

