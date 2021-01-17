Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.08 Million

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $130.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.40 million and the lowest is $129.90 million. Lannett reported sales of $136.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $525.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $530.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $560.90 million, with estimates ranging from $554.70 million to $565.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lannett stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lannett by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.