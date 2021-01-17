Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.74

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.69. Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a PE ratio of -38.89.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

