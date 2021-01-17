Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.19

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 71000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74.

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

