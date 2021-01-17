Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE LEJU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,920. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $327.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

