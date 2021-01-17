LendingTree, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for LendingTree in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

Shares of TREE opened at $302.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -356.41 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

