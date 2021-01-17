Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $150.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.