Lightstreams (PHT) Hits One Day Volume of $3,255.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,255.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00524390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.83 or 0.04015210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013171 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016624 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

