Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.38 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

