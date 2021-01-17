Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.59

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 67355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Livent by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Livent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

