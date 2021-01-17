LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 893,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,391. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,981 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,057 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,436,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.