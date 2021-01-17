(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.57

(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.58. (LIX.V) shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57.

About (LIX.V) (CVE:LIX)

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for (LIX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LIX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.