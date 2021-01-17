LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $97,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

