Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOGI stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold a total of 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

