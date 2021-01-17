Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after buying an additional 363,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after buying an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $93.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.