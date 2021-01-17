Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $52.59 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -292.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

