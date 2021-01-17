Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,870,000 after buying an additional 395,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 454,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.