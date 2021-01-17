Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $914,000 Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

NYSE:OMI opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

