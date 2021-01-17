Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $936,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.