Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 195.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

