Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.07 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $493,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $5,652,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

