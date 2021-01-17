Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after acquiring an additional 122,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $132.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

