Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 178.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 117,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $255.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average is $193.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

