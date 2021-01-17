Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report sales of $24.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.20 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $81.33 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $117.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

LUNA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 208,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,549. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $320.43 million, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.