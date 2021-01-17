Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

