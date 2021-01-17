MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $29.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $18.43 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.