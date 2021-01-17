Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) vs. Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Head to Head Review

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 3 7 0 2.70

Aphria has a consensus target price of $15.23, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Mannatech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $157.73 million 0.24 $3.29 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 9.13 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -207.00

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Aphria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini in 2013 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

