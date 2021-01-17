Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Ebrahim Busheri purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $172,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 271.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MN remained flat at $$6.05 on Friday. 22,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,905. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

