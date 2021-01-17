Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

