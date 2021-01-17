Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Financial Survey

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 12.64 $1.58 billion $0.32 158.66

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 5 22 0 2.81

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $48.12, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

