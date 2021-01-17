Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,729. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

