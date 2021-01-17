MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)’s (MEG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.98.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.56. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

