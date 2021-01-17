MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $4.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEGEF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

MEGEF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 91,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

