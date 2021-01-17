Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 181.95 ($2.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The stock has a market cap of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.39.

About Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

