Meme Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $462.09 or 0.01324591 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $3.86 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00352159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00026424 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002890 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

