MetaHash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,563.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $10,563.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00049385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00128849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00249412 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,717.58 or 1.07419328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00067476 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,492,270,654 coins and its circulating supply is 2,322,296,547 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

