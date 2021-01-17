Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 235,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 235,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

