MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Reaches $12.09 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $26.20 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.52 or 0.96749209 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.