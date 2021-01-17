Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.73. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 120,129 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.51. The company has a market cap of £42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

