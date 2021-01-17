Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be bought for $249.14 or 0.00696091 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $3.19 million and $9,649.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00129687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00251309 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.58 or 1.08203461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00068356 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 12,812 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

