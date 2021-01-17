Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $836.13 or 0.02363020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00127914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00254018 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.13 or 1.04988735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068169 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,222 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

