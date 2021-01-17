Moffett Nathanson Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $408.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -355.04 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $425.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

