Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to “Buy”

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $36.76 on Friday. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Discovery by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Discovery by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 432,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

