Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

MONRF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

