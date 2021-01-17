Monetha Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $202,682.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00529378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.76 or 0.04129638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013182 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.