Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) PT Raised to $18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE MNR opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

