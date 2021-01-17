Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $266.65 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

