Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

