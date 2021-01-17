Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Kazia Therapeutics Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

