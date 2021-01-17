Morgan Stanley Buys 5,833 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 217,642 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

